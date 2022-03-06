Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CEO Sells $877,620.48 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DVAX stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

