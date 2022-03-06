Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) CEO Sells $877,620.48 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2022

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DVAX stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3 Stocks Set to Double
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,935,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.