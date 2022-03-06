E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 48.1% in February

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $11.62. 181,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

