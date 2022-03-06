Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $752.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $58.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 67.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,537,000 after buying an additional 229,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 259,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

