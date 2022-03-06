Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Cut to $176.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $176.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETN. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78. Eaton has a 12-month low of $131.86 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

