Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEV remained flat at $$12.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,505. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0471 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

