Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $168.28

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $168.28 and last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 1303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.12.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ecolab by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

