Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Short Interest Up 44.6% in February

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

EDAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

EDAP stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

