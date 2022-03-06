Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $2,369,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,067,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NYSE EPC opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

