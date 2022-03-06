Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EKSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of EKSO stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 94,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

