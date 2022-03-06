Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF – Get Rating) dropped 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Electrolux Company Profile (OTC:ELUXF)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

