Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EBS opened at $41.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.53. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

