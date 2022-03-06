Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Employers by 86,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.05.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Employers Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.