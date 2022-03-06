Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

NYSE ENB opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.47%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

