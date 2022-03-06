Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85. Endo International has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $8.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The firm had revenue of $789.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Endo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

