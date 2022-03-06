Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

ETTX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

