Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
ETTX stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.
ETTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
About Entasis Therapeutics
Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.
