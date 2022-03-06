Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Trading 4.7% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. 8,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 367,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 111,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 661,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 48,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.