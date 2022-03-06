Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $322 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.89 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.72 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Envestnet by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

