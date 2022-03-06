Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) PT Raised to $76.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enviva Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE EVA opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Enviva Partners by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,957,530,000 after buying an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,026,000 after buying an additional 55,948 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 307,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,365,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

