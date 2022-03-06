Enzyme Price Hits $54.07 on Exchanges (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $113.19 million and approximately $47.77 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $54.07 or 0.00139656 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00035256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00104070 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,293 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

