EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 297.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,233,137 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $179,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,009 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 43.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,917,900 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,576,000 after purchasing an additional 879,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.23.

EOG opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.38.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.14). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.