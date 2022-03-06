Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $233.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

