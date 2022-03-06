Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives $233.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 221 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DNB Markets raised shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Epiroc AB has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Epiroc AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

