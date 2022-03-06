Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $846.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,858 shares of company stock worth $23,638,454. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $720.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $733.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $785.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

