Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for MasTec, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn $6.53 per share for the year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $74.90 on Friday. MasTec has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

