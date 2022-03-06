Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sutro Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.98). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.00) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STRO. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

STRO opened at $8.17 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,700,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

