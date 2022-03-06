Everipedia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $83.48 million and $2.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.45 or 0.06742789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.35 or 0.99743626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048306 BTC.

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,173 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

