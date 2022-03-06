EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $12.92 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $382.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,341,103 shares of company stock worth $19,864,099 and have sold 22,990 shares worth $355,664. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

