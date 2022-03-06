EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 321,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after buying an additional 50,578 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The company has a market capitalization of $382.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 1,004,016 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,341,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,864,099 and sold 22,990 shares valued at $355,664. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

