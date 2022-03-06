Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

