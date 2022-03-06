Exagen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,857 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23,708% compared to the average daily volume of 12 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exagen by 127.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Exagen by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Exagen during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. Exagen has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

