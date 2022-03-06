Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $674,514,000 after buying an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 42.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,007,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 31.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,184,000 after purchasing an additional 671,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

