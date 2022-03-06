ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXLS. Cowen upgraded shares of ExlService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.26. 90,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,355. ExlService has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $146.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ExlService by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ExlService by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

