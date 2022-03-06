F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.70 Million

Brokerages expect F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) to announce $634.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $646.80 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $645.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.78. 476,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,938. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.11.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total transaction of $41,361.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,053 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

