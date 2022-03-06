Family Capital Trust Co Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Family Capital Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 233,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.40. The stock had a trading volume of 21,014,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,105,848. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

