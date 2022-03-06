Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.30

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 28954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Fastly alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,628 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 135.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.