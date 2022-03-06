Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,674 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises about 1.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $62,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,695,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,941,000 after purchasing an additional 229,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,030,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 110,799 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.53. The company had a trading volume of 415,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,357. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $111.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $583,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

