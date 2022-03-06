Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $43,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.21.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $3.16 on Friday, hitting $123.58. 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

