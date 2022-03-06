Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

