Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,200 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 765,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. IDEX accounts for about 4.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $180,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 419,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.16. The stock had a trading volume of 492,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,485. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

