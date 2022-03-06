Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 884.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CBIZ by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in CBIZ during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBIZ by 49,339.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

NYSE:CBZ traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.16. 176,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

