Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,465 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $109,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,360 shares of company stock valued at $12,673,140. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average is $182.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $145.24 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.