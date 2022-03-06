Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 248,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,500,187 shares.The stock last traded at $9.39 and had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

