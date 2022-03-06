FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Daniella Turenshine Sells 8,414 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:FIGS opened at $13.44 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on FIGS from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.15.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.
