Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

NYSE FOA opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $6,200,934.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 27.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 326.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

