Financial Contrast: Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) & Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Bay National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 38.01% 15.40% 1.28% Bay National N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Bay National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 3.34 $1.13 billion $6.77 9.66 Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Bay National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 2 5 7 1 2.47 Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $70.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington. The company was founded on February 17, 1961 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Bay National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

