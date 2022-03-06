Findel (LON:FDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $232.98

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.98 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.13). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($3.13), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £201.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 233 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80.
About Findel (LON:FDL)
