Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.13 or 0.00008052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $40.61 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,973,012 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

