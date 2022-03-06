First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $194,769.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $210.98 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

