First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.34 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for First National Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.07.

First National Financial stock opened at C$39.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.87. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$39.17 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.05%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 12,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,688,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.