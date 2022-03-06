First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

FNWB opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a market capitalization of $224.68 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.91. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

