First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar stock opened at $71.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.